English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Markets live: L&T, LIC in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: Tax cuts, factory incentives: What to watch for in India Budget

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may tweak income-tax slabs to provide relief to the nation’s vast middle class and increase spend on the poor through programs such as rural jobs, while ramping up financial incentives for local manufacturing, according to economists and reports in local media.

    Bloomberg
    January 31, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
    A statue of Mahatma Gandhi stands at Parliament House on the opening day of the Budget Session in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the annual budget on Feb. 1, and is expected to outline measures to boost consumption in Asias third-largest economy, which is set to expand 5% in the fiscal year through March, the weakest pace since 2009.? Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

    A statue of Mahatma Gandhi stands at Parliament House on the opening day of the Budget Session in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the annual budget on Feb. 1, and is expected to outline measures to boost consumption in Asias third-largest economy, which is set to expand 5% in the fiscal year through March, the weakest pace since 2009.? Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

    The Union Budget on February 1 will test the government’s resolve to stay fiscally prudent as expectations of lower taxes, wider social security net and further boost to production gather steam before national elections.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may tweak income-tax slabs to provide relief to the nation’s vast middle class and increase spend on the poor through programs such as rural jobs, while ramping up financial incentives for local manufacturing, according to economists and reports in local media.

    Manufacturing Sector and the Poor May Gain the Most | Winners and Losers

    Social welfare programs would get “appropriate” allocation as “the gap between have and have nots has widened,” said India Ratings & Research Pvt. economist Devendra Kumar Pant. Inflation has eroded spending power and relief in tax “can provide the much-needed thrust to the consumption demand.”