Reporter's Take | Expectations of infra sector from Budget 2020

A month ahead of Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would undertake National Infrastructure Projects (NIP) worth Rs 102 lakh crore. The projects would be funded until 2025. The move is aimed at boosting the economy and achieve the prime minister’s ambitious $5 trillion economy goal by 2025.

The infrastructure push will include brownfield and greenfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore in sectors including power, railways, renewables and urban development.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to find out what the infrastructure sector is expecting from Budget 2020.