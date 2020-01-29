App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Expectations of infra sector from Budget 2020

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to find out what the infrastructure sector is expecting from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A month ahead of Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would undertake National Infrastructure Projects (NIP) worth Rs 102 lakh crore. The projects would be funded until 2025. The move is aimed at boosting the economy and achieve the prime minister’s ambitious $5 trillion economy goal by 2025.

The infrastructure push will include brownfield and greenfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore in sectors including power, railways, renewables and urban development.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to find out what the infrastructure sector is expecting from Budget 2020.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #infrastructure #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.