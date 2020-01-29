App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: Reviving the banking sector

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand the expectations of the banking sector from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The banking sector is facing peculiar problems despite having surplus liquidity and lower interest rates, following the rate cuts that the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee had resorted to in 2019. However, amid low credit demand, banks are lending to only top quality borrowers over asset quality concerns.

Hence, the sector is expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address sectoral issues to avoid them from spilling into the banking sector.

In the episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand the expectations of the banking sector from Budget 2020.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #banking sector #Budget 2020 #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.