Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: Reviving the banking sector

The banking sector is facing peculiar problems despite having surplus liquidity and lower interest rates, following the rate cuts that the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee had resorted to in 2019. However, amid low credit demand, banks are lending to only top quality borrowers over asset quality concerns.

Hence, the sector is expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address sectoral issues to avoid them from spilling into the banking sector.

In the episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand the expectations of the banking sector from Budget 2020.