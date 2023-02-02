English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Markets live: Auto sales, Britannia in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories from Budget 2023

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
    Budget 2023

    Budget 2023

    Here is a collection of the most important stories from the Union Budget 2023-23

    New slabs, more rebate — 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

    In a major boost to the new income tax regime, Budget 2023 increases rebate and exemption limits, rejig tax slabs and reduces tax slabs. Read here. 

    Budget 2023 maintains momentum on capital expenditure with Rs 10-lakh-cr outlay