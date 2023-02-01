Budget 2023| Budget maintains momentum on capital expenditure with Rs 10-lakh-cr outlay

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled big spending plans in the Narendra Modi-led government’s last full-year Budget in its second stint in power as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown.

The spending push is critical for crowding in private investment that could see some hesitancy as the pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal. The government continued with its plan to ramp up capital expenditure in Budget 2023-24, with a special focus on states’ spending on capital assets.

"The capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row, by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. "This would almost be three times the outlay made in 2019-20."

This increase in recent years is aimed to boost growth potential, job creation, she added.

The effective capital spending of Centre is pegged at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 percent of GDP. Support to state government's for capital investment will continue in form of 50-year loans. The capex push is in line with the previous Budget that saw a bumper hike in the Centre's capex plans aimed at pump-priming the economy reeling from the Covid shock.

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... Road and other infrastructure projects can spur economic activity, boost construction and create jobs. The segment accounts for about 8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is the largest creator of direct and indirect employment, employing about four crore people. It has a strong multiplier effect with major forward linkages to sectors like real estate, infrastructure and manufacturing, and backward linkages to steel and cement, among others. The move by the government is not only expected to increase opportunities for private companies to participate in infrastructure projects, such as new roads and highways, and railways, but will also create opportunities in other social welfare sectors like drinking water and housing projects with an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore in 2022-23. The capital spending push will also induce demand for services and manufactured inputs from large industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while helping farmers through better infrastructure. Last year’s Union Budget had set the course for more collaborative play with states in infrastructure creation through a seven-fold increase in capital allocation to Rs 1 lakh crore. However, it also underlined the need for states to invest in capacity building for project preparation if they have to gain maximum benefit.

Gaurav Choudhury