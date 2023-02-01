 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023| Budget maintains momentum on capital expenditure with Rs 10-lakh-cr outlay

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

This is expected to increase opportunities for private companies to participate in infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, and railways, as well as create avenues in social welfare sectors like drinking water and housing projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled big spending plans in the Narendra Modi-led government’s last full-year Budget in its second stint in power as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown.

The spending push is critical for crowding in private investment that could see some hesitancy as the pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal. The government continued with its plan to ramp up capital expenditure in Budget 2023-24, with a special focus on states’ spending on capital assets.

"The capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row, by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. "This would almost be three times the outlay made in 2019-20."

This increase in recent years is aimed to boost growth potential, job creation, she added.