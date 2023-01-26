English
    Hope Budget 2023 corrects Centre's fiscal approach towards states: Kerala FM K N Balagopal

    Budget 2023: The Left leader, who is critical of the Union government's approach towards the states in terms of GST implementation and devolution of central funds, also said the "serious discrimination" showed towards Kerala should be stopped.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
    Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has expressed hope that the Union Budget will allocate more funds for social and infrastructure development as well as correct the Centre's fiscal policy in dealing with states.

    The Left leader, who is critical of the Union government's approach towards the states in terms of GST implementation and devolution of central funds, also said the "serious discrimination" showed towards Kerala should be stopped.

    In an interview to PTI, Balagopal said the Centre's approach has led to a financial crisis in the state that is affecting the overall development.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the Budget for 2023-24 on February 1, at a time when global uncertainties and headwinds are impacting the Indian economy.