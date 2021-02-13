MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Agreed to 15th Finance Commission's suggestion on non-lapsable Defence Fund: Finance Minister

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended constitution of Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security (MFDIS), a non-lapsable dedicated fund to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and allocation for internal security and defence.

Arup Roychoudhury
February 13, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 13 that the government has agreed to the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations for a non-lapsable defence fund, a move which could see states indirectly paying for a part of the country’s defence needs.

Defence and National Security are the centre’s responsibility as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

“We have agreed, in-principle, to the Finance Commission’s recommendation for a non-lapsable defence fund. The modalities and the structure will be worked upon,” Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha during her reply to the debate on Budget 2021-22.

In its report for 2021-22 to 2025-26, the 15th Finance Commission said it had re-calibrated the relative shares of the centre and states in gross revenue receipts by reducing its grants component by 1 percent, which would enable the setting up of the fund.

It recommended the government to set up “a dedicated non-lapsable fund, Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security, to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and budget allocation for defence and internal security. This may be called Rashtriya Suraksha Naivedyam Kosh or any other appropriate name.”

Close

Related stories

The 15th FC said that the proceeds of the fund will be utilised for capital investment for modernisation of defence services, paramilitary services and state police forces, and a small component as a welfare fund for soldiers and para-military personnel.

As per the 15th FC’s report, the incremental funding will come from transfers from the Consolidated Fund of India, disinvestment proceeds of defence PSUs, proceeds from the monetisation of surplus defence land, including the realisation of arrears of payment for defence land used by state governments and proceeds from defence land likely to be transferred to states and for public projects in future.

“The total indicative size of the proposed Fund over the period 2021-26 is Rs 2.38 lakh crore, with a maximum size of Rs 51,000 crore per annum. Any amount exceeding the same shall be deposited into the Consolidated Fund,” the report stated.

The 15th FC said that the Ministry of Defence would have exclusive rights over the use of the fund, while the Home Ministry will only be permitted to use the fund that is earmarked paramilitary forces.

“The fund may be operated by a suitably empowered High-Powered Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary and consist of the Secretaries of Defence, Home and Expenditure and the Chief of Defence Staff,” the report, tabled on the same day as the Budget on February 1, said.

 
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Budget #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 13, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.