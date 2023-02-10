English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    FM says Budget for poor, common man; new tax regime to leave higher disposable income in hands of people

    Budget 2023 for the fiscal year starting April (2023-24) also provides impetus to green growth, healthcare and keeping the economic engine running with record capital spending, she said.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
    This new tax regime will benefit the majority of middle-class taxpayers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the rebate has been provided on an income of up to Rs 7 lakh. (PTI)

    This new tax regime will benefit the majority of middle-class taxpayers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the rebate has been provided on an income of up to Rs 7 lakh. (PTI)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday staunchly defended her Budget as being pro-poor and for the common man, citing higher food and fertilizer subsidies and income tax relief, and said the focus was on job creation, small business and the farm sector.

    The Budget for the fiscal year starting April (2023-24) also provides impetus to green growth, healthcare and keeping the economic engine running with record capital spending, she said.

    The revamped new tax regime, which offers a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people, she added.

    Replying to the discussion on Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the Budget balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence.