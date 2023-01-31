English
    Economic Survey 2023: Govt spent 2.1% of GDP on healthcare in FY23

    The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services, said the survey report, has increased from 21 percent in 2018-19 to 26 percent in 2022-23.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    January 31, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    The pre-budget Economic Survey was tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31

    The Economic Survey 2023 tabled in the Rajya Sabha on January 31 said that that the central and state governments’ budgeted expenditure on the health sector reached 2.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 while the revised estimate the year before was 2.2 per cent of the GDP.

    In comparison, 1.6 per cent of the GDP was spent by the Centre and state governments on health in 2020-21.

    The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services, said the survey report, has increased from 21 per cent in 2018-19 to 26 per cent in 2022-23.

