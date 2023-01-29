English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 29, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

    Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE Updates: Union Budget may provide income tax relief to middle class

    Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE Updates: Since salaried employees are an important source of revenue and it is the last budget before elections, the government will likely provide relief to the middle-class by increasing the exemption limit and incentivising savings and investments

    Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE Updates: Budget 2023-2024 is scheduled to be presented before the Indian Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. Experts opine that this Union Budget is likely to take a “balanced approach” towards fiscal consolidation and economic growth. They also expect more focus on capital expenditure towards infrastructure such as railways, roads and defence projects and the expansion of the Centre’s production-linked incentives

    scheme to more sectors. Besides this, boosting rural demand and lowering divestment targets and increasing tax exemptions are other key expectations. Further, tweaks to capital gains tax or its tenure structure would also be keenly watched by the Street. Notably, this will be the finance ministers fifth full Budget speech and the third to be delivered in paperless format. This is also the last full Indian Budget ahead of the General Elections in 2024.

    • Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE Updates: Union Budget may provide income tax relief to middle class
      Pre-Budget 2023 Live Updates: The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • January 29, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

      Budget 2023 may provide income tax relief to middle class
      Since salaried employees are an important source of revenue and this is the last budget before elections, the finance minister may provide relief to the middle-class by increasing the exemption limit and incentivise investments, feels Anil Rego founder and fund manager of Right Horizons.
      - Since salaried employees are an important source of revenue and it is the last budget before elections, the government will likely provide relief to the middle-class by increasing the exemption limit and incentivising savings and investments.
      - There are more than 80 million taxpayers in India, and salaried employees are the biggest contributors to taxes, in India. The basic income tax exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh for individual taxpayers under both the old and new income tax regimes which may be raised to Rs 5 Lakh, and the standard deduction of Rs 50,000 could be enhanced to around Rs 80,000, rendering some tax relief to the country’s middle-class population.
      - Increasing tax exemption will provide relief to the lower-earning class consumers since they are facing challenges such as high inflation leading to lower savings, increasing interest rates have increased the monthly EMIs for home loans and other loans, and higher fuel prices have impacted the household budget. Tweaking the slab rates and providing relief will lead to an increase in disposable income and boost consumption. Read full interview here

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 29, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

      Briefcase to ‘bahi khata’ to tablet: A short history of Budget presentation
      It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who continued the British tradition by carrying documents for the first Union Budget of independent India in a leather portfolio bag. Over the next few years, different finance ministers used different briefcases for the Budget.
      Sitharaman’s decision to use the bahi khata, on the other hand, provided an Indian touch to the Budgetary exercise. The bahi khata has been used in India for decades by business owners and households to maintain their accounts.
      The traditional carrier of Budget papers made an appearance for the second and last time in 2020. The following year, however, this traditional book of accounts gave way for a more modern device. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in 2021 in paperless format by using a made-in-India tablet. She carried the tablet to parliament in a red bahi khata-style pouch in 2021 and again in 2022.

    • January 29, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

      Analysts ahead of Union Budget: Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities
      The Nifty ended the truncated trading week 2.35 percent down. The index broke below an important support of 17,800, which it was holding for a month. It formed a reverse flag formation and broke the support.
      This indicates that there could be further selling pressure. In that case, the index can drop to 16,750. Immediate support is placed at 17,500. Resistance for the index is at 17,800.
      With the Budget 2023 to be unveiled on February 1, the following week will be packed with activity. Markets will remain erratic as all eyes will be on the finance minister's final comprehensive budget before the general elections. Quarterly earnings season will also have an impact on how stock moves.
      The Fed meeting will catch market players' eyes on a global scale. Next week, the unemployment rate will be announced, and the markets will try to interpret the state of the world economy. Investors ought to exercise caution and put their money in companies with solid fundamentals.

    • January 29, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Budget 2023: Market view of stocks - Defence
      With the indigenisation of defence, there is a huge opportunity for manufacturers in the sector.
      India is on track to meet its $5 billion exports target for defence equipment, driven by the government’s focus on increasing outbound shipments, Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report in October.
      Currently, a lot of foreign original equipment manufacturers depend on China and Russia for defence equipment, which provides huge opportunities to Indian manufacturers for boosting exports led by the China plus one strategy, the brokerage firm added.
      Healthy order books and the government’s push for localisation have steered many fund managers to believe that defence stocks are an attractive bet at this point in time. Plus, expectation that the government might announce some more measures for indigenisation have also spurred buying in defence stocks.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 29, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      Budget 2023: Market uneasy amid Budget worries, FII on selling spree
      The market appeared to be uneasy ahead of the Budget 2023 and the Fed meeting, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services said. Foreign institutional investors were selling as funds were being shifted to other emerging markets because of attractive valuations.
      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree and offloaded equities worth Rs 9,352.18 crore in the week. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided support, as they bought equities worth of Rs 7,210.53 crore.
      In January, so far, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 29,232.29 crore and DIIs have bought Rs 23,392.91- crore worth of shares.
      An increase in funding towards capital expenditure and rural areas within the constraints of the fiscal deficit controls would be favourable, he said.
      “…Any unfavourable proposals, such as an increase in LTCG rates/ duration or populist measures due to the pre-election budget, could add to the bearish mood in the short term," he said.

    • January 29, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Budget 2023: Market view of stocks - Railways
      Some market participants believe railway stocks are a tactical buy ahead of the budget.
      Besides, decent growth visibility because of a likely increase in railway capital expenditure has also propped up sentiment for the sector.
      There are also hopes of some announcements related to the sector in Sitharaman’s speech. Additionally, expectations around meaningful divestment in public sector rail units have also piqued investor interest in the segment.

    • January 29, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Budget 2023: Market view of stocks - Infrastructure
      Historically speaking, infrastructure has been the hot sector ahead of Union budgets, said the PMS head of a leading mutual fund who asked not to be identified.
      “We expect announcements around allocations towards PLI budgets, mega parks and infrastructure for bringing together supply chains for various sectors, and capital expenditure for infrastructure creation around logistics,” Divam Sharma, founder, Green Portfolio, a SEBI-registered portfolio management service said.
      According to a report, the government has planned to sharpen its focus on infrastructure growth in the upcoming budget by allocating 30 percent more funds for the roads ministry to speed up construction to more than 50 km of highways daily.
      The head of research at an automated investment service provider highlighted that logistics companies such as warehousing, cargo and shipping companies could also be a good play at this point in time.

    • January 29, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

      Budget-sensitive stocks | How to play these ahead of the D-Day?
      With 2023 in sight now, investors have started to focus on the upcoming Union budget for the next fiscal year. There has been much talk about macro headwinds of slowing growth in the US and a likely recession in the UK and Europe, leading to a belief that market participants will parse Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech while analysing the budget.
      Azeem Ahmad, head, PMS and principal officer, LIC Mutual Fund said infrastructure development, broad-based capital expenditure and manufacturing-led growth where the government is already focused remain the key areas.
      He added that budget stocks are generally a ‘buy on rumour and sell on news’ play. Sharma also pointed out that one could look at sectors where a spending announcement is likely such as PSU divestment, railways and infrastructure.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 29, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Union Budget 2023: Expectations for increase in capex
      Sectors like infrastructure, railways, defence, public sector undertakings and renewables are expected to witness an increase in spending by the government.
      The market will be satisfied if there is an increase in capital expenditure (capex) by 15 percent for FY24, said 53.3 percent of the surveyed participants. Whereas, 43.3 percent believe this is worse than they expected and that they will be disappointed.
      On being asked about their reaction if capex is increased by 15-30 percent, 48.3 percent said this is what they expected and will be satisfied, while the other 48.3 percent feels they would be pleasantly surprised.
      Meanwhile, 93 percent believe the scenario where capex for FY24 is above 30 percent will be great and will definitely surprise them pleasantly.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes