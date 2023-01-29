English
    Budget 2023 Expectations: Affordable therapy and mental health insurance need of the hour, say experts

    The main expectation from the Union Budget is of a much greater monetary allocation towards mental health, and National Mental Health Programme in particular

    Deepansh Duggal
    January 29, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

    Representational image. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

    While presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the increase in mental-health problems in people across age groups in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. To address the concerns, the Union minister announced 23 tele-mental health centres to be launched with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) as the nodal centre. The boost to the mental-health sector in last year’s Budget was welcomed by mental-health experts. In 2023, when most of the country’s workforce is back in office, experts feel it is still important to keep a tab on our mental well-being, especially with the threat of another COVID wave looming over us. Here are some of the key mental-health areas which the experts feel this year’s Budget should focus on:

    Affordable therapy and subsidised medicines

    In India, therapy sessions cost anywhere between Rs 1,000-4,500 on an average depending upon where one lives. Those who are recommended by their psychiatrist to seek therapy are sceptical because of the high cost. Dr Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust, says, the cost is the tip of the iceberg. “Mental-health issues do not go away with one or two sessions. At Rs 1,000-1,500 per session, an average person cannot afford 10-20 sessions that are required to put him or her firmly on the path of recovery."

    Second, out-of-pocket expenses for travel and mental-health medications can be an additional Rs 5,000-10,000 a month, which is again beyond the means of so many people. Reducing the cost of consultations and sessions isn’t enough, the medications need to get heavily subsidised as well.”