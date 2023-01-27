English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Will FM Sitharaman offer a liquidity booster dose to push financial inclusion?

    Union Budget 2023: As the government gets set to unveil the Budget, fintechs and NBFCs expect more liquidity support and initiatives to boost partnerships

    Jinit Parmar
    January 27, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

    Ahead of the unveiling of the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, experts from the fintech industry and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are hoping the government will announce measures to boost financial inclusion.

    These include more liquidity infusion besides measures to boost partnerships between banks, NBFCs and other institutions to promote financial inclusion.

    Liquidity boost

    “The government should roll out measures to boost the liquidity flow to fintechs and smaller NBFCs. This will, in turn, ease credit access to the underserved, thus furthering financial inclusion in the country," said Nalin Negi, interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BharatPe.