Union Budget Mobile App: How to get all Budget 2023 details on your phone

Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form", the government said on January 25, adding that the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public after it is presented in parliament on February 1. The application, named 'Union Budget Mobile App', will provide access to the complete set of budget documents, the Finance Ministry said.

“Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on 1st February, 2023,” the ministry tweeted ahead of Budget 2023.

The Budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023. (3/4)

The app, launched in 2021, is developed by the government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

A “paperless” budget has been presented since 2021 and papers were not be printed in view of the health risks physical contact posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to download the Union Budget Mobile App

The Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices. The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In).