    Union Budget Mobile App: How to get all Budget 2023 details on your phone

    Budget 2023: A “paperless” budget has been presented since 2021 and papers were not be printed in view of the health risks physical contact posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    January 25, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Budget 2023: The Union Budget app allows users to search, download, and print Budget documents.

    Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form", the government said on January 25, adding that the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public after it is presented in parliament on February 1. The application, named 'Union Budget Mobile App', will provide access to the complete set of budget documents, the Finance Ministry said.

    “Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on 1st February, 2023,” the ministry tweeted ahead of Budget 2023.


    The app is available for downloads on both the Android and Apple OS platforms.