    How many times has FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget?

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her fifth straight since 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth minister in independent India to present five consecutive budget, joining a select league of legends likes of Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley and P Chidambaram.

    Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her fifth straight since 2019.

    Other ministers who have presented five straight annual financial statements include Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai.