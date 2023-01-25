English
    Budget 2023: LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries could be extended

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 is likely to announce an extension to the subsidy on LPG cylinder for Ujjwala beneficiaries. This could be on account of a lower subsidy bill next fiscal due to cooling of global energy prices.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Union Budget can extend LPG subsidy of Rs 200 for Ujjwala beneficiaries for one more year.

    In the upcoming Budget 2023, the government can give a one year extension to the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy announced last year in May for up to 12 cylinders to ease the burden of rising gas prices on beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana.

    A Livemint report said that the government can extend the scheme by one more year to expand the LPG coverage to 100 percent.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had extended the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to the nine crore beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana to ease the burden of price rise.

    The subsidy will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 6,100 crore in the current fiscal.