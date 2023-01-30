English
    Budget 2023 may give much needed fillip to pumped storage hydropower projects. Here's how

    The government is likely to exempt off-river or off-stream pumped storage plants (PSPs) from environmental impact assessment, which is currently mandatory for all such projects.

    Sweta Goswami
    January 30, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s current term on February 1.

    After a wait of nearly two years, the government is likely to announce key aspects of its policy framework for pumped storage plants (PSP) in the 2023 Union Budget that will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

    Senior power ministry officials have told Moneycontrol that in order to boost pumped storage hydropower projects, the government is likely to exempt off-river or off-stream PSPs from environmental impact assessment, which is currently mandatory for all such projects.

    “Big hydropower projects need to mandatorily get an environmental impact assessment done, but we don’t necessarily want the same for all forms of PSPs. We have proposed that PSPs that are off-river should get faster clearances. The clearance framework will also be much simpler. We are closely working with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change on this,” Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, told Moneycontrol.

    Pumped storage hydropower plants act like giant batteries and are essential for the storage of renewable solar and wind energy, that are mired with problems of intermittency. Such plants use two water reservoirs at different elevations. Water is moved from the upper reservoir to the lower one through a turbine which generates electricity. The system also requires electricity as it pumps the water back into the upper reservoir. Solar and wind energy are used for this.