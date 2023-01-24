Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Thrust on capex, EV buyers and taxpayers can get some relief too

Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Budget 2023 may see India stepping up on capex with major thrust on Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets.and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets. Nirmala Sitharaman's last full Budget before elections, may also have dedicated allocations for specified large infrastructure projects such as High-Speed Rail, Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharat Mala, Sagar Mala, Smart Cities, and Inland Waterways development.

More lending

Experts

also see incremental allocations towards NaBFID and the NIIF that can help Centre ramp up their lending/investment to such programmes.

Affordable housing

This year's Budget may continue to provide a push to affordable and rental housing. It could also consider increasing the allocation for an expanded Production Linked Investment (PLI) scheme to support the domestic manufacturing sector as well as generate employment, to build on the nascent success seen so far.

Push for EVs

There could also be a big push from the Budget 2023 to speed up adoption of electric vehicles in India. The government can extend the income tax rebate offered on buying an electric vehicle by another two years till 2025 making it convenient for potential buyers to switch to the cleaner fuel mobility instead of an internal combustion one.

For taxpayer

For the taxpayer, a hike in the deduction limit of Rs 1.5 lakh/year under Section 80C may see a revision. The Centre is expected to increase this limit to at least Rs 2 lakh/year or Rs 2.5 lakh this year. This limit may even go up to Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, Budget 2023 may see a hike in the basic exemption limit under Income Tax Act to Rs 5 lakh.