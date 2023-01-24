English
    India’s growth rate should be in the range of 6%: HDFC Chairman Atanu Chakraborty

    Economic growth will be helped by domestic consumption as well as inflation, which is expected to become more benign in the second half.

    Shweta Punj
    Delhi / January 24, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    Atanu Chakraborty, chairperson of HDFC Bank

    With the budget barely 10 days away, Atanu Chakraborty, chairperson of HDFC Bank and a former finance ministry official, is ideally qualified to give us some perspective on the considerations that weigh on the minds of policymakers as they put together the annual accounts.

    Chakraborty spoke to Moneycontrol about the government’s priorities, possible tax benefits for the middle-class, growth prospects, and attracting businesses to India, among other things. Edited excerpts:

    Q. What must be weighing on the finance minister’s mind at the moment as she puts together this budget?

    A: This is virtually the last main budget because next year’s budget will be just before the elections and will have its limitations… We have a backdrop of five fiscal deficits, which need to be reined in…