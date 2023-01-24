English
    Budget 2023 may contain people-centric proposals in run-up to elections: Sources

    According to the sources, special health insurance for those with neither Ayushman Bharat Health insurance nor private health policies will be considered.

    January 24, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST
    As the Budget is just round the corner, the middle class is hoping for some relief from Sitharaman after being hit by the rising cost of living and worsening job market. (Representative image)

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Budget 2023-24, the last full budget of the government’s current tenure before it goes to general elections in 2024, will “set the template” for the next 25 years.

    In this context, sources have informed that the next fiscal's Budget, slated to be presented by Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1, may contain people-centric proposals.

    In terms of small savings schemes, the Centre is considering a wider base of Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme via a one-time window for enrollment, which may cover those who missed out earlier, the sources told . The scheme window is likely to also widen eligibility for fresh registrations.

