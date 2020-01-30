Budget 2020: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech live

The Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 will be announced in Parliament on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second budget in Parliament.

The Union Budget contains the Government of India's estimated revenue and expenditure for the current and next fiscal, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue and capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal.

A day before the Budget (January 31), the Chief Economic Advisor will present the Economic Survey for 2020. The Economic Survey will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Budget 2020-21 will be the first full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led government after getting re-elected in May 2019. The budget is scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

Where to watch Union Budget 2020 live?

Union Budget 2020 live-stream can be watched online on the Lok Sabha's website. Doordarshan will also webcast the Union Budget Live on it's YouTube channel.

Besides, viewers can also tune into CNN News18's broadcast live on YouTube, link to which is added below.

