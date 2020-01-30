App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech live

Budget 2020-21 will be the first full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led government after getting re-elected in May 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 will be announced in Parliament on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second budget in Parliament.

What forms part of Budget 2020?

The Union Budget contains the Government of India's estimated revenue and expenditure for the current and next fiscal, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue and capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal.

A day before the Budget (January 31), the Chief Economic Advisor will present the Economic Survey for 2020. The Economic Survey will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Close
When is Budget 2020?

Budget 2020-21 will be the first full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led government after getting re-elected in May 2019. The budget is scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

related news

Where to watch Union Budget 2020 live?

Union Budget 2020 live-stream can be watched online on the Lok Sabha's website. Doordarshan will also webcast the Union Budget Live on it's YouTube channel.

Besides, viewers can also tune into CNN News18's broadcast live on YouTube, link to which is added below.

Moneycontrol will bring you live updates of Budget 2020. Users can visit our website (moneycontrol.com) and even check our Budget 2020 section for the latest updates.

On our social media handle, you can get the latest updates on Budget 2020 by searching for #BudgetWithMC.

Moneycontrol Twitter: https://twitter.com/moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moneycontrol/

Moneycontrol LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moneycontrol/

Moneycontrol Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moneycontrolcom/

For our Hindi viewers, Moneycontrol Hindi would bring you live updates of Budget 2020 on https://hindi.moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro users will also get updates and in-depth analysis first on our Moneycontrol website/app.

Finance Minister Team

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Budget #Budget 2020

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.