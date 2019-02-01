App
Union Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: No change in Lokpal budget allocation

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore for 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
There has been no change in the current fiscal's allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2019-20, whereas outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been proposed to be marginally increased, according to interim budget presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore for 2018-19.

The amount, which has not been changed for the next fiscal, is meant for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 35.5 crore for the next fiscal, up from the revised estimate of Rs 34 crore allocated for 2018-19.

The 2019-20 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections?
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #CVC #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

