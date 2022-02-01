MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Focus on inclusive development, climate action as India enters "Amrit Kaal", Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: In the run-up to celebrating 100 years of Indian independence, the government aims to focus on the following major pillars, which include inclusive development, energy transition, climate action, productivity enhancement, and financing of investments, with special emphasis on PM Gati Shakti.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. She is presenting 10th Budget of Modi government. Finance Minister began her Budget speech with expressing empathy to all those who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Union Budget 2022, which is currently being presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament, seeks to lay the foundation of the Indian economy, just as the country progresses in its "Amrit Kaal" of 25 years.

    Notably, in the run-up to celebrating 100 years of Indian independence, the government aims to focus on the following major pillars, which include inclusive development, energy transition, climate action, productivity enhancement, and financing of investments, with special emphasis on PM Gati Shakti.

    With the intention of achieving comprehensive multi-modal and last-mile connectivity for citizens via the development of integrated infrastructure projects, the vision will reportedly be driven by 7 engines, namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics, with suitable external support from energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, and social infrastructure.

    Taking this vision further, the national highway network will be consolidated through a 25,000-kilometer expansion expected in 2022-23. For the same, the budget has set aside almost Rs 20,000 crore. The budget estimates a GDP growth rate of around 9.27 percent for the upcoming financial year, amidst positive expectations of a global bounceback, just as the world recovers from the impacts of Covid-19.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Booster Budget 2022 #Budget 2022 #Union Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:14 pm
