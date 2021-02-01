MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 18,000 crore scheme for public transport in urban areas

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.
PTI
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #Economy #public transport #urban areas
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.