Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 18,000 crore scheme for public transport in urban areas

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.