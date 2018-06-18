BSH eyes double-digit market share in top-load washing machines

BSH Household Appliances, part of Germany's diversified group Bosch, is entering the top loader washing machine category and expects to capture double digit market share here in the next couple of years.

The Munich-headquartered company, which sells front loader washing machines under the brands Bosch and Siemens, said it is the first time a global product is being launched starting with India.

"Globally this is the first time we are launching top load washing machine," BSH Household Appliances managing director and chief executive officer Gunjan Srivastava told PTI adding that the company wanted to create the product for the Indian market but later, other countries which had similar requirements also joined the mix.

Countries in Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Africa and other emerging markets would be launching the top loader washing machine after India.

The washing machine industry in the country is pegged at Rs 9,800 crore and is estimated to be around 62 lakh units in terms of volume. The front loaders market is estimated to be around 9 lakh units, while the top loaders are close to 25 lakh units.

"We have already reached 20 per cent market share in front loaders, so that gives us confidence that even with top loaders, we are going to touch double digit market share in the next couple of years," Srivastava said.

The top loaders, which would be sold only under its mass premium brand Bosch, would be imported from China.

The company will be launching 17 models in the top loaders to start with the capacity ranging between 7 Kg and 12 Kg, at a price range of Rs 20,099 (7kg) upto Rs 37,999 (12kg).

The pricing for top loaders is in line with its normal strategy of charging a 5-10 per cent premium over competitive brands in the same category, he said.

Washing machine is the biggest category for the company in the country and it aims to expand its distributional footprint with the top loaders.

"We are currently in about 250 cities with front loaders being our primary product. With top loaders, which are 2.5 times bigger than front loaders, we hope to reach more cities and more stores. Our intention for top loaders is to go beyond 300 cities," he said.