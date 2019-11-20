App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokers write to NSE, complain of losses after ‘technical glitch’; bourse blames vendor

Some brokers complained that their margin files were not getting updated, forcing them to square off their positions and lose money

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is upset with the top management of National Stock Exchange (NSE) given the frequent technical glitches.

Recently, the market regulator had levied a penalty on NSE over a technical issue. The SEBI-appointed Technical Advisory Committee is also investigating frequent technical glitches in NSE systems, which have become the bugbear for brokers. NSE is yet to reply to TAC on recent technical glitches.

A source close to Moneycontrol said, "SEBI may take harsh action against the management, apart from levying a penalty after TAC’s observations."

Close

On November 19, brokers once again faced a technical glitch – the third in the last three months. After this incident, a group of brokers have written to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saying that a technical glitch caused financial losses.

related news

ANMI, an association of NSE members, said there are problems with NSE software ‘Eneat,’ ‘Notis’ and ‘Nmass’ for over 30 minutes. Some brokers complained that their margin files were not getting updated, forcing them to square off their positions and lose money. They also mentioned connectivity issues with NSE Clearing and claimed that the cash segment was not working properly.

The letter stated that the relationship manager of NSE did not respond to brokers’ complaints. “It is becoming very difficult for members to handle such situations,” brokers said, pointing out that this has become a regular feature with NSE.

However, the bourse blamed the issue on a vendor error. “The trading systems were working normally. Some members faced problems with the support systems of the exchange due to an inadvertent error on part of the vendor. Normal operations resumed from 11:15 am onwards,” an NSE spokesperson told BusinessLine.

This is the second major technical glitch that has recently taken place at the NSE. The previous trading disruption had occurred on September 24.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Business #Market Edge #NSE #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.