Brand Concepts Ltd. is all set to launch the new range of United Colors of Benetton in Travel Gear, Handbags, Small Leather Goods & Accessories

Brand Concepts Ltd, a leading Fashion retail house for Travel Gear, Handbags, and lifestyle accessories in India, on August 9 announced a partnership with one of the world's most popular fashion companies United Colors of Benetton, to launch an exclusive collection of travel accessories and small leather items in the Indian market. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is part of a licensing agreement in which Brand Concepts will lead overall design, manufacturing, and distribution and United Colors of Benetton India will lead creative inspiration based on the brand's DNA of colors and social.

The exclusive collection will be available across all Bagline stores and will feature modern designs, affordable pricing points, and environmentally friendly solutions, all supported by high-quality production. Brand Concepts is committed to providing the best customer experience and also launched its newest Bagline store on 2nd August at Malad Infinity, Mumbai. The store features a first-of-its-kind, Endless Aisle technology that aims to improve the customer journey and deliver a unique "touch and feel" experience.

Abhinav Kumar – Director & CEO of Brand Concepts Ltd commented, "With the ever-changing market dynamics, Brand Concepts is embarking on a fresh and innovative approach to connect with our valued fashion-conscious consumers. Throughout our journey, we have consistently sought exhilarating collaborations to offer stylish and sustainable products to our audience. This partnership with renowned global fashion brand, United Colors of Benetton, represents a merging of iconic legacies and a shared passion for innovation. Together, we aspire to revolutionize the fashion industry, creating a powerful synergy that captivates and inspires. Our confidence in this collaboration stems from the belief that it will leave a lasting impact in the industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team members and cherished customers for their unwavering support, propelling us towards this remarkable milestone."

Speaking on this partnership, Ramprasad Sridharan CEO and MD, United Colors of Benetton India, said, "We are excited to announce our relationship with Brand Concepts; this collaboration marks a critical milestone in our journey, combining the unrivaled experience of both organizations to produce creative, fashionable, and useful products to our discerning clients."

"At United Colors of Benetton, we have always been dedicated to providing our global audience with products that exemplify Italian craftsmanship, contemporary design, and a strong sense of sustainability. We hope to enrich the travel experience with a touch of timeless elegance and convenience through this strategic relationship with Brand Concept, a company known for its industry expertise. We're teaming up with Brand Concept to redefine the world of travel gear and small leather goods, setting new standards for quality, durability, and aesthetics," he added.

The partnership, which is exclusive to the Indian market, is a strategic business move for both United Colors of Benetton and Brand Concept to deepen footprint and reach in the country.

This exclusive selection, curated specifically for the Indian market, will be available on Bagline's official e-commerce channel, Baglineindia.com. Additionally, customers can purchase these products from prominent online marketplaces like Amazon.in, Myntra, and other leading e-commerce platforms that cater to India's geographic orders

About Brand Concepts

Brand Concepts Ltd is a leading Fashion Retail House in India, specializing in Travel Gear, Handbags, and Lifestyle Accessories. We provide Design to Omnichannel Retail solutions for both international and in-house premium brands, including renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors of Benetton, Aeropostale, The Vertical, and Sugarush. Our reputation is built on delivering trendy, innovative, and top-quality products, with a focus on Travel Gear items like Luggage Trolleys and Backpacks, as well as Small Leather Goods such as Belts and Wallets for Men and Women. Our diverse collection also includes Women's Handbags and Lifestyle accessories. With a continuous drive for technical expertise and an increasing market share, we have grown more efficient and robust over time. Our mission remains dedicated to making the latest trends accessible to all, transforming them into attainable fashion statements

About Benetton Group and United Colors of Benetton:

Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of over 4,400 stores and workforce of over 7000 employees. A responsible group that plans for the future and lives in the present with a watchful eye to the environment(sourcing 58% sustainable cotton), to human dignity, and to a society in transformation the Group has a consolidated identity comprised of color, authentic fashion, quality at democratic prices and passion for its work. These values are reflected in the strong, dynamic personalities of the United Colors of Benetton and Sisley brands.

United Colors of Benetton's commitment to women empowerment has always been a central feature of the brand that, through its communications campaigns and collaborations with leading non-profit organizations, makes the public reflect on women empowerment of universal relevance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and