English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BP to infuse 1 billion pounds in British EV charging over next 10 years

    The company, which has sought to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles, said in January its fast electric vehicle chargers were on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car.

    Reuters
    March 25, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

    Oil major BP PLC said on Friday it plans to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in electric vehicle charging in the United Kingdom over the next decade, to meet the country's growing demand for greener power.

    The company, which has sought to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles, said in January its fast electric vehicle chargers were on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car.

    The group said the investment, to be made through its EV charging business BP pulse, would help triple the number of public charging points in its UK network.

    "I am delighted that BP pulse is supporting the transition to cleaner vehicles as we accelerate towards our net-zero ambitions and boost green jobs opportunities right across the UK," British transport minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

    BP said last month it intends to halve its operational emissions by 2030, compared with a previous target of reducing it by 30-35%, as it aims to accelerate its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

    Close
    The group had also reported that its 2021 profit hit the highest level in eight years lifted by soaring gas and oil prices.
    Reuters
    Tags: #BP #BP plc #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #UK
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 03:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.