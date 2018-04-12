App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar receives investment proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore

The proposals received at the meet, held in Mumbai and organized by Bihar Investment Promotion Board, included a biscuit manufacturing unit of Britannia and PVC pipe factory of Prince Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd., the statement said.

Investment proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore were received at an investors' meet attended today by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, an official release said.

The proposals received at the meet, held in Mumbai and organized by Bihar Investment Promotion Board, included a biscuit manufacturing unit of Britannia and PVC pipe factory of Prince Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd., the statement said.

The projects were worth around Rs 1,000 crore, it said.

Other proposals included low-cost housing by Ashoka Buildcon and XRBIA, while the CEO of Jupiter Hospitals Ajay Thakar came up with the offer of setting up an eye hospital in Bihar on the lines of the renwned Sankara Nethralaya at Chennai, the release said.

J M Financials came up with tips to enable the Bihar government borrow money from the market at low interest rates at the meet, the release added.

Those who attended the investors' meet included state Investment Commissioner R S Srivastava, Britannia's Managing Director Varun Berry, Prince Pipe's Chairman Jayant Chedha, Ashok Buildcon's Executive Director Milapraj Bansal, XRBIA's Chairman Rahul Nahar, Star TV India's CEO Uday Shankar, J M Financial's Chairman Nimesh Kampani, RBL Bank's MD Vishvwaveer Ahuja and former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India Anand Sinha.

tags #Ashok Buildcon #Bihar #Economy #India

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.