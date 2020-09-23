Big Story | Tata-Mistry feud: Will the two Parsi families reach to an agreement on valuation for the split?

The Mistry family of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is looking to sell its stake in Tata Sons.

This split signals a long-awaited settlement of a bitter feud between the two parties.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds an 18.37 percent stake in Tata Sons and could ask for Rs 1.78 trillion based on the current valuation of Tata Sons.

While this may bring an end to the relationship between two Parsi families that goes back to 1965 … are we looking at a fresh battle over the valuation now?

Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story