BHEL-led consortium bags order for 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train

BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium has to manufacture & maintain the 80 Vande Bharat Trainsets

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) led consortium bagged an order to supply 80 Vande Bharat trains, at Rs 120 crore per train, by the Ministry of Railways in the mega tender of Indian Railways.

According to a BSE filing, apart from the supply of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat Trains, the consortium will also undertake comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

They will also equip, upgrade, operate and maintain the place provided in the manufacturing unit at Integral coach factory (ICF) Chennai and two depots assigned by Indian Railways.

BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium has to manufacture and maintain the 80 Vande Bharat Trainsets including upgradation of Government Manufacturing Units and Trainset Depots, the order further read. The consortium will supply the trains in 72 months and maintain them for 35 years after supplies.

