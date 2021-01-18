MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharti Airtel to raise $1 billion via perpetual bonds: Report

This is not the first time the company will float perpetual bonds. Last year, Bharti Airtel raised $250 million at a coupon rate of 5.65 percent.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel is lining up a $1-billion fundraise via perpetual bonds, The Economic Times reported. A perpetual bond is a fixed income security with no maturity date.

According to the report, the telecom major floated the plan to half a dozen MNC banks as it targets foreign institutional investors amid excess global liquidity and softening bond yield. Despite its "perpetual" nature, Airtel would have the right to call the bonds - repay lenders - after five years since issue.

This is not the first time the company will float perpetual bonds. Last year, Bharti Airtel raised $250 million at a coupon rate of 5.65 percent.

Airtel will use the funds for business expansion and refinance more expensive debt raised a few years ago, people privy to the matter told the daily. The company is expected to float the issue in February. However, terms and details of the issue have not been finalised yet, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Related stories

With US bonds yields taking a hit amid the pandemic and a softening dollar, Indian corporates, which managed to traverse the global health crisis unimpaired, are in a prime position to attract overseas money flowing into emerging markets.

The report added that Bharti Airtel, given its good credit history, may save at least 50 basis points with a perpetual bond sale compared to other companies floating a similar issue.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.