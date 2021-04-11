Berger Paints Q4 PAT seen up 111.5% YoY to Rs. 217.1 cr: KRChoksey

live bse live

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at Rs. 217.1 crore up 111.5% year-on-year (down 21% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 53.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,083.6 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 61.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 336.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

