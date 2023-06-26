Bengaluru airport launches 'BLR Pulse' app: Now get real-time queue and flight status updates

BLR Pulse aims to be a one-stop solution for passengers,

Passengers traveling through Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru can now get real-time queue status of entry gates, check-in counters and security check areas as well as flight status updates through a mobile application.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, along with GrayMatter Software Services has come up with an app named 'BLR Pulse'

According to a statement from BIAL, "This app alleviates common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait times, etc. It allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey at departures and arrivals by providing essential information about the Airport in real-time. The interactive chatbot feature in the app enables a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various questions, which will be further curated over time."

BLR Pulse app also provide real-time updates on various passenger processing touchpoints, including entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas. It also delivers flight status updates directly to passengers' mobile devices or email inboxes.

The app also has 'WayFinder' feature, enabling passengers to easily navigate through the airport. Passengers can also book a transit hotel for short-term stays or complete last-minute flight check-ins.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, said, "Travelling through Bengaluru airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app. The objective is to help passengers plan their travel on the go even before they reach the airport".

BLR Pulse aims to be a one-stop solution for passengers, offering features such as tracking flight timings, real-time information on airport queues at various touchpoints, table reservations at restaurants, food ordering with options for pickup or delivery to the gate, lost item identification and retrieval, automatic reconnection to high-speed WiFi, a chatbot for assistance, last-minute check-ins, ground transportation service reviews, and access to relevant offers from retail stores and F&B outlets.

"Throughout the year, BLR Pulse plans to introduce several exciting features to enhance the airport experience for passengers. These features will allow convenient pre-ordering of favorite retail or duty-free products, cab reservations, and easy booking of flights, rooms at the transit hotel, lounges, and parking spots. The app's omnichannel operations management system will utilize real-time information about passengers' location, time, and purpose to provide personalized recommendations that engage and influence them," a statement said.

"BLR Pulse utilizes indoor positioning, passenger flow data, travel document management, IoT, and data insights to seamlessly integrate systems and services. The app features a single-cart capability, enabling a unified payment for all purchases across different categories through a unified payment gateway," it added.

Passengers can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Marar further said, "Through BLR Pulse, we are connecting the physical and digital worlds to create a 'Phygital' environment that will provide passengers and visitors with a unique interactive experience"

Vikas Gupta, CEO of GrayMatter Software Services, stated, "With the growing trend of airports becoming digital marketplaces, offering a digital travel companion to showcase the vast array of services available and hyper-personalize user experience will undoubtedly benefit both airports and their passengers."