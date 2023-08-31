Bengaluru Airport deploys AI to detect unattended luggage and monitor queues at T2

While AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara are now operating from the newly inaugurated T2, the terminal is yet to commence international operations.

From detecting unattended luggage to monitoring queues, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has now embraced Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the newly launched Terminal 2.

While AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara are now operating from the newly inaugurated T2, the terminal is yet to commence international operations.

"A member of the NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI partner ecosystem, Industry.AI has deployed its vision AI platform across Bengaluru’s newest terminal, T2, known as the garden terminal for its green spaces, indoor gardens, and waterfalls. It's one of the first deployments of intelligent video analytics at scale in an Indian airport," said US-based NVIDIA in a blog post on August 30.

Industry.AI platform connects more than 500 live camera feeds across T2 to vision AI technologies that can accomplish nearly a dozen tasks in real-time, it said.

"AI increases the safety and efficiency of the terminal’s operations by using vision AI and object detection to track abandoned baggage, flag long passenger queues and alert security teams about potential issues, among other use cases," it said.

"By identifying congestion points and anticipating delays with vision AI, staff can proactively redirect passengers to less crowded areas or provide signals to open additional checkpoints, reducing wait times and enhancing passenger experiences," it said.

Unauthorised individuals and vehicles in the airport can also be tracked and alerted to the platform’s users in real time for enhanced security. Additionally, Industry.AI detects speed violations made by vehicles outside the terminal, helping to manage safe transportation around the travel hub.

"Deploying vision AI at this scale is a first for us," said George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer at BIAL. "By adopting such advanced deep learning technologies, we strive to be one of the best airports globally and provide our customers with the best experience," he said.

It also helps to manage passenger queues at terminal entries, check-in counters, security check lanes and other areas. Airport staff can be trained to proactively perform tasks based on historical data of passenger movement collected by the AI platform.

Each year, nearly 32 million people travel through Bengaluru Airport.

"Our platform speeds up passenger flow during peak hours of operation by alerting airport staff about longer-than-optimal lines," said Tejpreet Chopra, CEO of Industry.AI. "This is done through a dashboard with a real-time visual and sensor feed that allows airport staff to respond to the situation in the shortest possible time."

Industry.AI plans to deploy NVIDIA-powered accelerated computing and vision AI technologies across Bengaluru Airport's terminals and at additional airports too. "Bengaluru Airport’s focus on adopting advanced AI technologies sets a new benchmark for the passenger experience at airports," Chopra said.