App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Benetton founder Gilberto Benetton, who took family business beyond sweaters, dies at 77

The former head of family holding company Edizione which controls Italy's biggest infrastructure group Atlantia, died after a short illness, the family said on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gilberto Benetton, a co-founder of Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton who masterminded the family empire's diversification into construction, transport and catering, has died at the age of 77.

The former head of family holding company Edizione which controls Italy's biggest infrastructure group Atlantia, died after a short illness, the family said on Monday.

With his brothers Luciano and Carlo and sister Giuliana, Gilberto founded United Colors of Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.

The retailer rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with its brightly coloured sweaters but faced headwinds in recent times as demand for its products fell.

Besides Atlantia, the Benettons, one of Italy's richest families, also control travel caterer Autogrill and Rome's airports.

As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.

Earlier this year Atlantia agreed a deal with Spanish builder ACS to take control of motorway group Abertis.

In a statement, the chairman of Atlantia, Fabio Cerchiai, and CEO Giovanni Castellucci said they shared the family's pain at Gilberto's death.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 08:25 am

tags #Business #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.