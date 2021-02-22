Base fare for auto, taxi hiked by Rs 3 in Mumbai

Travelling in the Mumbai Metropolitian Area is set to get costlier as the base fare prices for autos and taxis in the area has been hiked by Rs 3.

The minimum fare for autos has been hiked to Rs 21 from Rs 18 while, for Kaali Peeli taxi, it has been hiked from Rs 22 to Rs 25, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, auto and taxi unions in the city have welcomed the hike. As per auto drivers, they have been suffering as the base fair was not hiked in the last five years despite rising fuel, maintenance and insurance costs.

The hike in base fares also comes as fuel prices rise across the country. In Mumbai, the prices remained at Rs 97 and Rs 88.06 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices. She urged him to "reduce the fuel prices by partially rolling back excise duty".

Centre, states must talk to bring down retail fuel price: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the fuel price hike a 'vexatious issue', which required dialogue between the Centre and the states to relieve the consumers. The finance minister pointed out that both the Centre and the states had been generating revenue through the retail sale of petrol and diesel.