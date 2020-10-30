Affordable Rapido bike taxis launched in Mumbai

Mumbaikars will now be able to enjoy Rapido services. The affordable bike taxi service was launched in the city on October 30 after getting a nod from the transport authorities, reported the Hindustan Times.

Bike taxi services have been available in several major cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, for quite some time, but it was not allowed in Mumbai until now.

The bike taxi service is expected to ease commute in Mumbai, which is known to be chock-a-block with traffic. Besides, the Rapido bike rides are pocket friendly too, with base fares much lower than that of cab aggregators.

As of now, Rapido has introduced 2,000 bike taxis in Mumbai. The fare has been fixed at Rs 6/ km. As an introductory offer, a 50 percent discount is being offered on the first ride. Those looking to book a Rapido bike taxi will have to download the Rapido smartphone application and create an account. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Speaking about the launch, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said: “The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost eight million daily commuters in Mumbai looking for an alternate mode of travel. There is a demand for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option.”

Notably, in 2021, bike taxi services are expected to be launched in other cities of Maharashtra too.