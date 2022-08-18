English
    Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund mobilises Rs 1,400 crore from flexi-cap scheme NFO

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

    Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has collected over Rs 1,400 crore from its flexi-cap scheme during the New Fund Offering (NFO) period.

    The scheme -- Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund -- is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap companies.

    NFO was opened from July 25 to August 8, the fund house said in a statement. This is the first new fund offered by Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India after the merger of Baroda Asset Management India into BNP Paribas Asset Management India.

    "Over 42,000 investors from more than 120 cities across India have posed their faith in our very first NFO after the merger... "It is a reflection of not just the synergy and the immense potential offered by this combined entity, but also the trust and confidence shown by our investors and partners in our offerings," Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said.

    The fund will re-open for subscriptions by August 24
