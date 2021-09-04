MARKET NEWS

Barbeque Nation raises nearly Rs 100 crore via preferential issue of equity shares

PTI
September 04, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Representative image

Restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on Saturday said it has raised nearly Rs 100 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to three different investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It has allotted 7,06,713 equity shares to Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 59,99,99,337.

On the other hand, 1,76,678 equity shares have been allotted to 238 Plan Associates LLC for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 14,99,99,622, the filing added.

Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series-II has been allotted 2,94,464 equity shares for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 24,99,99,936, it said.

Consequent upon the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 19,37,16,375 from Rs 18,78,27,100, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd #Business #Massachusetts Institute of Technology #preferential shares
first published: Sep 4, 2021 04:08 pm

