    Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam takes over as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO

    Sankarasubramaniam succeeds K V Rama Moorthy and his term would be for a period of three years, which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

    PTI
    September 04, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd on Sunday said veteran banker Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam has taken over as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

    Prior to taking up the new role, Sankarasubramaniam was serving Punjab and Sind Bank as its Managing Director and CEO, a bank statement said here. During his tenure at Punjab and Sind Bank, he played a crucial role in the bank's turnaround leading to it registering the highest ever profit in 2021-22.

    A post graduate in commerce from the Madurai Kamaraj University and a qualified cost accountant, Sankarasubramaniam had served Syndicate Bank as its executive director before joining Punjab and Sind Bank. As executive director at Syndicate Bank, he was overseeing almost all the portfolios of the bank particularly corporate credit, integrated treasury, risk management, compliance besides human resources.

    In his career spread across three decades, Sankarasubramaniam gained expertise in all the key areas of banking. He headed various segments including risk management, information systems security, human resources among others, the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam #MD #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 05:41 pm
