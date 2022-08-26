English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Difficult to rely on authorities’ approval for sanctioning realty loans, bankers say on Supertech mess

    The construction of Supertech’s twin towers was done in collusion with the Noida Authority, the Supreme Court had said in its order on August 31, 2021.

    Piyush Shukla
    August 26, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

    Bankers are maintaining a cautious watch on the realty sector as the Supreme Court ordered demolition of Supertech twin towers nears its date.

    The apex court had ruled in August last year that the illegal construction happened with the knowledge of people within the state and district administration.

    “We do not have any knowledge about the case but how do consumers and lenders rely on approvals given by authorities if these approvals run the risk of being countermanded by courts?” asked a senior executive at a mid-sized private bank, seeking anonymity.

    Twin towers graphic

    The construction of Supertech’s twin towers with provision for 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with Noida Authority, the Supreme Court had said in its order on August 31, 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    What do bankers say?

    A senior private sector bank official said that though the planned demolition adds to the negative news flow regarding the realty sector, the broader industry-level credit outlook for the current fiscal appears positive.

    “The overall credit outlook remains buoyant. If one looks at the data from the last three months, income levels are rising and so are repayments. Delinquencies are under control,” the person said, adding that this might also be a factor of post-pandemic demand.

    “There is a growth in registration of properties presently. That may be partially attributable to the lack of credit offtake in the last three years. We are seeing pent-up demand,” the banker said.

    As per the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sectoral credit data, banks’ non-food credit registered a growth of 13.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in June 2022, compared with 4.9 per cent a year ago.

    Outstanding credit to the real estate sector stood at Rs 2.98 lakh crore as on June 17, up 3.3 per cent y-o-y, indicating banks’ risk averseness in lending to the sector, analysts said.

    “We do not have any special ways of ascertaining whether we can depend on authorities’ approvals for sanctioning of loans…,” the banker said.
    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #Banks #Noida #realty loans #Supertech demolition #Supreme Court
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 03:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.