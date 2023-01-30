English
    Banking Central: The two key lessons from the GTL corporate loan fiasco that bankers forgot

    The Rs 4760 crore GTL fraud isn’t the first where banks fail to assess and monitor the end use of big corporate loans. In most likelihood, it is unlikely to be the last too.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    January 30, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
    GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

    GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

    The Rs. 4,760 crore GTL corporate loan case, on which  the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered a case, raises important questions. The CBI’s first information report, which Moneycontrol reviewed and reported on in detail last week,  clearly suggests serious laxity on the part of lenders in monitoring the end use of bank money and reluctance in taking appropriate remedial actions at the earliest even after issues were first flagged.

    For those who aren’t familiar with the case, the alleged fraud involves GTL group, an infrastructure services company, drawing multiple loans from a clutch of 24 banks over a period before diverting the money through a clandestine way of operations that involved the creation of vendor firms.

    Banks are sitting ducks. Among the banks, ICICI Bank has an exposure of Rs 650 crore to GTL Ltd, Bank of India Rs 467 crore and Canara Bank Rs 412 crore.

    There are two key lessons for banks from the GTL episode.