    Bandhan Bank raises fixed deposit rates by up to 0.5 percent. Check what you'll get

    Also, customers can avail 8.25% on scheme called fixed deposit plus for a tenure of more than 2-3 years, the bank said. Senior citizens will get 8.80 per cent.

    Harsh Kumar
    February 06, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Among major banks, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have raised their FD interest rates. Small finance banks (SFBs) like AU, Jana and Equitas hiked interest rates, too.

    Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has joined the club of other banks in hiking the deposit rates to attract customers. The bank, on 6 February, said it has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 bps across different maturities effective February 6.

    With this, the bank will offer 8.5 percent interest p.a. for senior citizens and 8 percent for others for deposits with a tenure of 600 days. Similarly, for one-year deposits the revised rate now stands at 7 per cent.

    Senior citizens will get additional 0.5 per cent for this maturity.

    The revised FD rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to Rs 2 crores and are effective from February 6, 2023. The offer is for a limited period, the bank said.