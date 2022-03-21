Bank of India invests nearly Rs 109 crore in NARCL

Representative image

The Bank of India (BoI) on March 21 said it has invested nearly Rs 109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

"We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, the bank has invested Rs 108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to nine percent as on March 21, 2022. Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government.

Shares of BoI closed at Rs 47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 percent from the previous close.