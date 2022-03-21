English
    Bank of India invests nearly Rs 109 crore in NARCL

    The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to nine percent as on March 21, 2022.

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Bank of India (BoI) on March 21 said it has invested nearly Rs 109 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

    "We hereby inform that on March 21, 2022, the bank has invested Rs 108.81 crore in National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), under preferential share issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The bank's shareholding in NARCL will come to nine percent as on March 21, 2022. Incorporated in July 2021, NARCL is an asset reconstruction company backed by the government.

    Shares of BoI closed at Rs 47.50 apiece on BSE, down by 1.14 percent from the previous close.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.