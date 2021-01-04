Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking, check details here

People sit outside Bank of Baroda's branch in Kolkata. | File photo

In order to strengthen its digital presence, Bank of Baroda has announced that it will launch its banking services on social networking app WhatsApp.

The services to be offered via WhatsApp include balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc.

The bank claims that service comes with facilities like 24X7 availability of banking services, easy access, convenience to all customers, and availability on both Android and iPhone at no additional charge.

Apart from the customers, those seeking to know the details of bank's products, services, offers, ATMs and branches can also use the Bank of Baroda's WhatsApp platform.

"We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies. With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements," LiveMint quoted BoB's Executive Director AK Khurana as saying.

Steps to activate Bank of Baroda banking services on WhatsApp:

1) Registration: The interested person can save BoB's WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in their mobile contact list.

2) Sending message: After the number is saved, the interested person will have to send 'HI' on the number. Following this, the conversation will begin. Based on required information sought by the customer, s/he will receive the answer.

The pubic sector bank's distribution network includes 8,200+ branches, 10,000+ ATMs, 1,200+ self-service e-lobbies and 20,000 business correspondents.