MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking, check details here

Bank of Baroda will offer services like balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc via WhatsApp.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
People sit outside Bank of Baroda's branch in Kolkata. | File photo

People sit outside Bank of Baroda's branch in Kolkata. | File photo

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In order to strengthen its digital presence, Bank of Baroda has announced that it will launch its banking services on social networking app WhatsApp.

The services to be offered via WhatsApp include balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc.

Bank of Baroda answers customers’ queries related to Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank integration

The bank claims that service comes with facilities like 24X7 availability of banking services, easy access, convenience to all customers, and availability on both Android and iPhone at no additional charge.

Apart from the customers, those seeking to know the details of bank's products, services, offers, ATMs and branches can also use the Bank of Baroda's WhatsApp platform.

Close

Related stories

"We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies. With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements," LiveMint quoted BoB's Executive Director AK Khurana as saying.

Steps to activate Bank of Baroda banking services on WhatsApp:

1) Registration: The interested person can save BoB's WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in their mobile contact list.

2) Sending message: After the number is saved, the interested person will have to send 'HI' on the number. Following this, the conversation will begin. Based on required information sought by the customer, s/he will receive the answer.

The pubic sector bank's distribution network includes 8,200+ branches, 10,000+ ATMs, 1,200+ self-service e-lobbies and 20,000 business correspondents.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Business #digital banking #India #stocks #Whatsapp banking
first published: Jan 4, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.