Bank of Baroda answers customers’ queries related to Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank integration

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has completed the integration of 3,898 branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. With effect from April 1, 2019, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda.

Across India, customers will now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs, BoB said.

Bank of Baroda, on its official website, has answered some of customers' queries regarding the amalgamation.

Here are some of the queries:

Will the account number change?

Customers’ account number will change on data Migration of customer's branch. Suitable communication regarding change in account number will be done before customer's branch migration. Customers can also get the information from the bank's Contact Centre. On registered mobile number with the bank, customers shall also receive a SMS.

-Will Customer Identification Number (CIF) change?

The Customer Identification number will change. All customers’ accounts will be linked to the allotted customer number.

Will customers’ branches change?

Customers’ branches will become Bank of Baroda branches. Codes of all branches will change. In certain instances, there may be changes in branch name and address. On the amalgamation tab of the bank's website, the required information is also available.

Will IFSC and MICR code change?

Customer's IFSC and MICR code will change. Until intimated by the bank, customers can use the old IFSC and MICR codes.

Can we use existing debit cards?

With the current PIN, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank customers can use their current debit cards till expiry. The account-holder will be prompted for change of PIN on first usage of the card at a BoB ATM.

What about digital facilities?