MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda inks MoU with SIDBI to help MSMEs apply online for one-time restructuring

The Bank of Baroda's new initiative will help the viable MSME entities having credit exposure up to Rs 25 crore, under which the restructuring of the borrower account has to be implemented by March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
People sit outside Bank of Baroda's branch in Kolkata. | File photo

People sit outside Bank of Baroda's branch in Kolkata. | File photo

In a bid to enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) apply online for one-time restructuring (OTR), Bank of Baroda (BoB) on January 6 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

With the new agreement in place, the MSME customers of the public sector bank can now access the web-based portal, ‘Asset Restructuring Module for MSMEs (ARM-MSME)'.

Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking, check details here

The Bank of Baroda's new initiative will help the viable MSME entities having credit exposure up to Rs 25 crore, under which the restructuring of the borrower account has to be implemented by March 31, 2021. This has been done after Reserve Bank allowed banks to consider OTR proposals from MSMEs.

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) web-portal for MSME -- ARM-MSME -- enables customers to self-create their restructuring proposal with financial viability projections. This is done by iteration of multiple scenarios and relief options.

Close

Related stories

Bank of Baroda said that existing MSME borrowers can now avail the online facility of submitting their application for the restructuring of loan accounts from the comfort of their home/office for free of cost.

Apart from this, the borrowers can also re-submit a new online application or modify the online application. The new web portal will enable MSMEs to prepare their restructuring proposals by entering only the most essential data of their past and projected financials.

"Through this partnership, we will hopefully assist numerous MSMEs who are in need of guidance and currently seeking advisory for the one-time restructuring application from external sources as of today," BusinessLine quoted BoB's Chief General Manager - MSME & Retail Business Ram Jass Yadav as saying.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Business #MSMEs #one-time restructuring #SIDBI
first published: Jan 6, 2021 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.