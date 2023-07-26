Bank holidays in August: Banks to remain closed for 14 days in August 2023, check full holiday list

In July 2023, banks had a holiday of 15 days overall. Most banking transactions can be done via net banking, mobile banking, or Whatsapp banking.

Bank holidays in August: Banks will be shut for 14 days in August 2023 for Independence Day, Thiruvonam, Parsi New Year. Customers planning to visit banks during the month should schedule their days accordingly.

List of dates when banks will be closed in August as per RBI's data.





August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat ( No banking in Gangtok)

Tendong Lho Rum Faat ( No banking in Gangtok)

August 12: Second Saturday of the month

Second Saturday of the month

August 13: Second Sunday of the month

Second Sunday of the month

August 15: Independence Day (No banking in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

Independence Day (No banking in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati)

Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati)

August 20: Third Sunday

Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)

Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol)

Under RBI, bank holidays are earmarked as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank branches offer account opening, cash payments, cash withdrawals, chequebook application, cheque issuance, closing and opening of fixed deposits, safe deposit lockers, demand drafts, loan applications and closure services. In July 2023, banks had a holiday of 15 days overall.

Most banking transactions can be done via net banking, mobile banking, or Whatsapp banking.