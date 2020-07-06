Bandhan Bank deposits grow 6% since March end, loan book by 3%

Private sector lender, Bandhan Bank has grown its deposits by 6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 60,602 crore as on June 30, the bank said in a disclosure to stock exchanges on July 6. On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew by 35 percent.

Total advances grew 3 percent QoQ and 18 percent YoY to Rs74,325 crore in June, it said.

The share of micro banking deposits to total deposits stood at 5 percent as at June-end compared to 5.7 percent as of March 31.

Subsequent to Unlock 1.0, collection in the micro banking loan vertical has shown positive traction from June 1, the bank said. “There has been steady improvement in collection efficiency (in value terms) during June. It ended with -68 percent as on June 30” the management said.

For non-micro banking advances, collection efficiency for June stands at 84 percent (resulting in effective moratorium of -16 percent), it added.