    Bajaj Healthcare successfully completes USFDA pre-approval inspection of Vadodara plant

    PTI
    November 18, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it has successfully completed the US health regulator's pre-approval inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility located at Vadodara in Gujarat.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (BHL) said in a regulatory filing.

    The pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of the manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), intermediates and formulations.

    Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observes any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 02:02 pm